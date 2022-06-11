Madison Theatre Guild 75th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Please join us for our 75th season celebration!

June 11, 2022 4-8pm, Bartell Theatre.

Free to all!

Your evening of entertainment will include FREE drinks and food from Banzo, a silent auction, a live performance from MTG’s first production (The Late George Apley – 1946), a sing-a-long…and lots of laughs!

RSVP requested by May 27, 2022 info@madisontheatreguild.org

We can’t wait to see you there!

Madison Theatre Guild Board of Directors