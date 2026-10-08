Madison Theatre Guild Auditions
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise
Directed by: Kathleen Tissot
Performances: Jan 29 - Feb 6, The Evjue Stage at The Bartell Theatre
Two Strangers. Countless Letters. One Love.
A heartwarming, comedic play based on the true WWII courtship of the playwright’s parents. U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig and Louise Rabiner, an aspiring Broadway dancer, fall in love through letters, facing challenges of war and long-distance.
Auditions available by appointment, Oct 11 and Oct 12, 6:00-8:00 Bartell Theatre (Drury Stage)
Rehearsal schedule can be adjusted based on actors availability.