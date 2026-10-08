Madison Theatre Guild Auditions

media release: Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise

Directed by: Kathleen Tissot

Performances: Jan 29 - Feb 6, The Evjue Stage at The Bartell Theatre

Two Strangers. Countless Letters. One Love.

A heartwarming, comedic play based on the true WWII courtship of the playwright’s parents. U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig and Louise Rabiner, an aspiring Broadway dancer, fall in love through letters, facing challenges of war and long-distance.

Auditions available by appointment, Oct 11 and Oct 12, 6:00-8:00 Bartell Theatre (Drury Stage)

Rehearsal schedule can be adjusted based on actors availability.