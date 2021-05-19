Madison Historic Preservation Awards

press release: We are very fortunate to be holding the combined 2020/2021 Historic Preservation Awards at Garver Feed Mill! We hope you will join us at this special event.

Date: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (NEW DATE), Garver Feed Mill

5:00 and 5:30 p.m. ~ Historical tour with Garver Manager Bryant Moroder

6:00 p.m. ~ Social hour with hors d’oeuvres and a full cash bar

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Garver Catering and desserts from Calliope Ice Cream & Bloom Bake Shop!

7:00 p.m. ~ Ceremony

8:15 p.m. ~ Historical tour with Garver Manager Bryant Moroder

Click here for driving directions, parking lots, and public transportation

Special Note: As our guests, members and supporters, your health and well-being are our top priorities. We want to let you know that the Madison Trust has been closely monitoring the developments of the rapidly changing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. In keeping with recommendations, we are implementing policies around events that are aimed at inhibiting the spread of the virus.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at info@madisonpreservation.org.