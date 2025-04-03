Madison Uphoff
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Madison Uphoff is a twenty-one-year-old folk musician and actor, and is very grateful to be spending some time in her hometown after having lived in Los Angeles since 2022. During her time in California, she recorded her debut album, ‘Holding Pattern’, which can be found anywhere you stream music. Love and appreciation to all who support and nurture her artistic endeavors.
No cover.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music