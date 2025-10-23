media release: Experience the captivating artistry of folk songwriter Madison Uphoff. Hear songs from her debut album, ‘Holding Pattern’ (2024), and unreleased tracks, set to record to 4-track-cassette next year. Check out her works https://madisonuphoff.wixsite.com/artist/

October 23, 7-9pm in the ART House Lounge

Your donation at the door is your TICKET - $1,$5, $10, $20 +

All proceeds go toward supporting AH360's Rising Artists Series