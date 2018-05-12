Madison Vilnius Sister Cities Banquet

press release: The Power of Song

On Saturday evening May 12, 2018, Madison Vilnius Sister Cities, Inc. continues its focus on the Lithuanian love of song and its role in historic events. This year’s Annual Banquet program features two very special guests: Agne Giedraityte, an accomplished and lovely young singer from Chicago, who will perform traditional Lithuanian songs; and Dr. Guntis Smidchens, Head of the Baltic Studies Program at the University of Washington in Seattle, and author of The Power of Song: Nonviolent National Culture in the Baltic Singing Revolution.

MVSC cordially invites members of the public to attend the banquet that will be held at The Madison Club in downtown Madison. All are welcome. The banquet features a traditional Lithuanian menu with a contemporary presentation. The Madison Club’s assistant general manager, who is from Lithuania, brings his expertise and special recipes. A vegetarian option and a children’s option are also available. This is a ticketed event and registration is required.