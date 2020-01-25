Madison Waldorf School Open House
Madison Waldorf School 6510 Schroeder Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Discover Waldorf! Our students love coming to school. Find out why at our Open House, where you can meet our teachers, explore our classrooms, and talk with current families. Waldorf combines play-based approaches in preschool and kindergarten with a healthy balance of rigorous academics, handwork and lots of movement in the grade school. Preschool-Grade 8. Call 608-270-9005 for more information.
