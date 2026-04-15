Madison War Tax Resisters Refuse to Pay for War

media release: This Tax Day, Wednesday, April 15, Madison for a World BEYOND War, Veterans For Peace, and allies will hold a press conference to protest how taxpayers are footing the bill for barbaric wars. They will deliver letters of objection to their members of Congress and talk about their actions as war tax resisters. They call on the public to join them in resisting the system that funnels half of the federal discretionary budget into war.

Wednesday, April 15 in Madison:

12:00 noon - Press conference & delivery of letters to Senator Baldwin (On the sidewalk in front of 30 W. Mifflin St)

12:20 - Walk together to Representative Pocan's office

12:30 - Delivery of letters to Rep. Pocan (10 E Doty St)

In the past month, The New York Times, The Guardian, Newsweek, and CNBC have all reported on the nonviolent practice of war tax resistance and the recent surge of interest in it.

The group of Madison war tax resisters wrote this new editorial in the Cap Times: Here’s how to protest the use of your tax dollars for war.

Madison war tax resisters join thousands of people of conscience across the country in refusing to have their tax dollars used for funding endless wars. Some war tax resisters live below the taxable income level. Some of the Madison group are redirecting their war taxes, by donating part of the tax money they owe to local Madison groups.

The president and cabinet members acknowledge that the government can’t fund essential services, while they actively wage war that is costing billions of dollars. This neglect of social safety nets in favor of violence has led many ordinary citizens to acts of nonviolent civil disobedience.

The National War Tax Resistance Coordinating Committee website has many resources, history, testimonies, and support for war tax resisters.