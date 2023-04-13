media release: Madison West Coast Swing Beginner Bootcamp

Saturday, May 13 - Sunday, May 14, Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

Back by popular demand, the Madison West Coast Swing Club is putting on a West Coast Swing Beginner Bootcamp! Have you been seeing West Coast Swing blow up on TikTok and want to join in the fun? Have you been dancing WCS for a while and want to review the basics or learn a new role? This is the class for you!

We have All-Star Follow, and Madison-favorite, Heather Fronczak as the instructor this time around!

Schedule

Saturday, May 13

12:45 PM– Check-in opens (please arrive early!)

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM – Introduction to West Coast Swing

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM – Pre-Social Dance Lesson

8:00 PM - 10:30 PM – Social Dance

Sunday, May 14

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM – Final Bootcamp Session

You can sign up & pay online, or pay with cash/check upon arrival or at a club event prior to the event weekend. Registration is limited to 20 attendees, so don’t delay! (Attendance limit does not apply to Saturday evening social dance.)

Non-members: If you are new to the club or your membership has expired, the bootcamp is $75, plus applicable fees. This includes a one-year membership ($25) which entitles you to discounts at all our weekly and monthly dances.

If you are new to the club or your membership has expired, the bootcamp is $75, plus applicable fees. This includes a one-year membership ($25) which entitles you to discounts at all our weekly and monthly dances. Students: $55, plus applicable fees, which includes the same one-year membership as above.

$55, plus applicable fees, which includes the same one-year membership as above. Members: $50, plus applicable fees.

Tickets will be available for purchase on-site, if the capacity limit has not yet been met. If you are planning to pay at the door, please check the registration section below first to see how many passes remain. We usually sell out. Preregistration is strongly recommended in order to prevent disappointment!

Note that the price will increase by $10 after May 7th so register now!