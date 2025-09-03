Madison West Coast Swing Beginner Series

Are you new to West Coast Swing? Do you want to review the basics and improve your technique? Do you want to learn a new role? Then this is the class for you!

Beginning September 3, we will be offering 6-week lesson series that meet for an hour each week on Wednesdays at 6:30pm at MyArts. The first series will be an in-depth walkthrough of the basics of West Coast Swing. Each week will build on the topics of the previous lesson, so please check your calendar to confirm that you are available for most of the lessons in the series prior to registering. Sign ups and additional details are available on our website.

Non-members: $80. This includes a one-year membership, which entitles you to discounts at all our weekly and monthly dances! (Membership is normally $25, so this price includes a $5 discount)

All registrants must agree to our event liability waiver when purchasing a ticket.

This class is a series and progresses from week to week, so no new students may start after the second week.