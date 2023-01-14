press release: The Madison West Coast Swing Club hosts a Saturday evening social dance with lesson(s) once per month, typically on the second Saturday of the month, from 8-10 pm. Dance admission includes a 60-minute lesson prior to the dance, with multiple options for beginners and those with experience.

This month, our instructor will be Amanda Derus!

Pricing:

Members: $12 plus applicable fees. Registration begins 2 weeks prior to the event date.

Non-Members: $18 plus applicable fees. Registration begins 1 week prior to the event date. Membership is open to anyone, so sign up for a membership to get instant access to member pricing!

Sister-club members: Registration starts 1 week prior to the event date. Please contact info@mwcsc.org with information on which sister club you are a member of, in order to set up a special pricing code.

For more information, please visit mwcsc.org.