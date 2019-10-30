press release: Come dance with us! The Madison West Coast Swing club promotes west coast swing dancing (west coast swing is a partner dance done to a variety of music such as rhythm & blues, pop, rock & roll, and country).

The Madison West Coast Swing Club Weekly Dance now happens at the Brink Lounge, 701 E Washington Ave. We will have social dancing from 7:00-9:00 pm. There will be an intermediate lesson at 6:30 pm. Cost is $7 per person. Everyone welcome. No partner needed.