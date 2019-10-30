Madison West Coast Swing Club

to Google Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-10-30 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-10-30 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-10-30 18:30:00 iCalendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-10-30 18:30:00

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Come dance with us! The Madison West Coast Swing club promotes west coast swing dancing (west coast swing is a partner dance done to a variety of music such as rhythm & blues, pop, rock & roll, and country).

The Madison West Coast Swing Club Weekly Dance now happens at the Brink Lounge, 701 E Washington Ave. We will have social dancing from 7:00-9:00 pm. There will be an intermediate lesson at 6:30 pm. Cost is $7 per person. Everyone welcome. No partner needed.

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Dancing
to Google Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-10-30 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-10-30 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-10-30 18:30:00 iCalendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-10-30 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-06 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-13 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-11-20 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-12-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-12-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-12-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - Madison West Coast Swing Club - 2019-12-04 18:30:00