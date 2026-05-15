media release: Madison West Coast Swing Club hosts Saturday evening social dances with a lesson once per month, typically on the second Saturday of the month. Dance admission includes a 60-minute lesson prior to the dance.

Here’s our tentative lineup for upcoming lesson instructors:

June 13 – Danika Dahl

July 18 (Third Saturday!) – Isabella Armour

August 8 – Dallas Radcliffe

6:45 PM — Doors open for check-in.

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM — Dance lessons begin.

7:10 PM — intermediate lesson doors close. Anyone arriving after this time will have to wait until social dancing starts to join in.

8:00 PM – 10:30 PM — Social dancing.

Make sure you are checked in to dance by 8:45 PM, as check-in will close at that time.

Please bring your own closed-top water bottle (there is a water filling station)

You can register & pay at the bottom of this page using a credit card, or pay with cash/check upon arrival. Pre-registration is recommended for faster check-in.

Members and sister-club members: $12 plus applicable fees.

Non-Members: $18 plus applicable fees. Membership is open to anyone, so sign up for a membership to get instant access to member pricing!

Note: on workshop weekends the price may differ slightly

All registrants must agree to our event liability waiver when purchasing a ticket. Cancellation/refund information can be found here.