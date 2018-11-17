press release: As part of the Downtown Madison Seasonal Celebration, Shine on Madison¸ the Madison Night Market is back with an outdoor winter shopping experience --- the Madison Winter Night Market. On November 17 from 5PM to 9PM the BID welcomes downtown residents, visitors, and families to join in the fun of an outdoor winter market. Located on the 100 blocks of State Street and the West Mifflin and North Carroll blocks of the Capitol Square, the winter market offers a variety of unique shopping opportunities to celebrate the season all in a festive outdoor setting. The market will include vendors bringing seasonal crafting and card making, gifts and winter décor, and holiday foods. BID Businesses are encouraged to stay open late, to offer a shopping incentive and to join in the excitement the Night Market brings to the district. At 6:08pm all the seasonal lights in the district will come on!