Madison Women's Chorus, Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble

press release: Singin' & Ringin' Spring Concert: Featuring the ensemble's of Maestro Productions, including the Madison Women's Chorus and Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble, will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight Street, Madison, Saturday, April 21, at 2:00pm. Highlights by the women's chorus include Alleluia from Mozart's "Exsultate, Jubilate" and a medley from the hit movie "Sister Act." Handbell highlights include a setting of the popular song "You Raise Me Up" arranged by Sandra Eithun and "The Syncopated Clock" by Leroy Anderson, arranged by Martha Lynn Thompson. Tickets will be sold at the door only ($10 adults, children free). Please join us for an inspirational and uplifting afternoon of exciting musical selections, all are welcome!