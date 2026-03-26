Madison Workers Assembly

media release: You can help build a mass Day of Action against ICE!

On January 23rd, nearly a million people in the Twin Cities participated in a day of “No Work, No School, No Shopping” to resist ICE. Now, unions, faith groups, community organizations, and working people around the U.S. and in Wisconsin are calling for a May 1st Day of Action.

All workers are welcome to a mass meeting on Sat. April 4, 1-4pm. We’ll decide together what a Day of Mass Action to kick ICE out of Wisconsin looks like in Madison, and come up with a plan to make it happen!