ONLINE: Madison Writing Assistance

media release: Madison Writing Assistance (MWA) is a grant-funded community writing program that offers free, one-on-one writing help to the Madison community. Traditionally, writing assistance has been offered at public libraries and community centers, but due to Covid-19, the service has moved online.

Our instructors now provide free writing help via email, phone, and video chat. Our Fall schedule runs from September 14 to December 5. Closed Nov. 26-28. We offer writing service on:

Mondays 11:00-2:00; Tuesdays 10:30-1:30; Wednesday 4:00-7:00; Thursdays 4:00-7:00; Fridays 1:00-4:00; Saturdays 1:30-4:30.

To reserve an appointment, patrons can visit our website: https://sites.google.com/wisc. edu/mwa-appointment/home.