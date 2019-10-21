Madison Youth Arts Center Groundbreaking

press release: A groundbreaking event for Madison’s new 65,000 sq ft Youth Arts Center will be held on Monday, October 21, at 2:30pm at the corner of East Mifflin and North Ingersoll, across the street from Lapham Elementary.

The new Center, designed by Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) and built by CG Schmidt, will provide opportunities for youth to engage in all varieties of arts activities - music, theater, dance, and more. The new facility will serve as an arts community hub, and provide desperately needed space for organizations who serve youth through the arts. In addition to the two anchor organizations -- Children’s Theater of Madison (CTM) and Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) -- over 20 other non-profits have expressed intention to use the space for their programming. These groups include Arts for All, Black Star Drum Line, Central Midwest Ballet, Drum Power, Fauhaus Project, Madison Ballet, Madison Marimba Club, Music Con Brio, Performing Ourselves, Whoopensocker, WYSO Music Makers, Young Rembrandts and Little Picassos.

The new space features 12 rehearsal studios, 2 fully equipped dance studios, a sensory-friendly space, a 300 seat theater, a flexible 120-seat studio theater, production and costume shops, outdoor event spaces, a community room, and offices for permanent and short-term users. In addition, there is garage parking attached to the building.

“It is my hope that Madison Youth Arts Center will give all children in our community the opportunity to engage in creative expression in a place that affirms their value, honors their voices, and reflects their dreams,” says Pleasant Rowland.

More information about the Center and the groundbreaking can be found at madisonyoutharts.org or by emailing Dana Asmuth at info@madisonyoutharts.org.

Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) is best known for designing environments that elevate people’s potential. More than 230 employees in Milwaukee, Madison and Denver demonstrate unparalleled commitment to the markets, communities and clients they serve. The respected 112-year old firm specializes in several markets including education, workplace, healthcare, senior living, student housing, mixed-use, entertainment and science + technology. For additional information, please visit the firm’s website at eua.com.

CG Schmidt, a family-owned company since 1920, is a leader in quality construction management, general construction, and design-build services with offices in Madison and Milwaukee. The company serves the markets of education, healthcare, senior living, corporate, industrial, community and religious facilities. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.cgschmidt.com.