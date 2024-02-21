Madison Youth Arts Open House

media release: Join us on Wednesday, February 21, 5-6:30pm. We're excited to celebrate the creation of new art made by our Madison youth. For those of you who are new to MYArts or simply curious, we will also be offering a tour that begins at 5:30pm in the first floor lobby.

Featured artwork:

Lapham Elementary

Arts for All Wisconsin

Madison Circle Homeschool Group

West High School

Wisconsin Youth Company

We're located at 1055 E. Mifflin St. There's plenty of free street parking, but we're also attached to a paid parking ramp that charges $2/hr.

We look forward to seeing you!