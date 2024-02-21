Madison Youth Arts Open House
to
media release: Join us on Wednesday, February 21, 5-6:30pm. We're excited to celebrate the creation of new art made by our Madison youth. For those of you who are new to MYArts or simply curious, we will also be offering a tour that begins at 5:30pm in the first floor lobby.
Featured artwork:
- Lapham Elementary
- Arts for All Wisconsin
- Madison Circle Homeschool Group
- West High School
- Wisconsin Youth Company
We're located at 1055 E. Mifflin St. There's plenty of free street parking, but we're also attached to a paid parking ramp that charges $2/hr.
We look forward to seeing you!
