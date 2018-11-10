Madison Youth Choirs

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join us for a cozy autumnal celebration at the inaugural Fall for Music at the Edgewater! Ten lively ensembles of talented young people ages 7-18 from Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) will perform on The Grand Plaza from 1pm-4pm, accompanied by a variety of fall treats, kids’ activities, and the beautiful backdrop of Lake Mendota.

About MYC: Long recognized as an innovator in youth choral music education, MYC annually serves over 1,000 young people and 20,000 audience members in our community with a mission to foster creativity, reflection, and the exploration of diverse ideas through music. Offering a wide variety of music education programs, collaborations with fellow artists, and performances throughout Dane County, MYC works to nurture curious, open-minded, caring, and thinking individuals who value one another’s voices.

Event is free and open to the public with food and beverage available for purchase.

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
