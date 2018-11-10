press release: Join us for a cozy autumnal celebration at the inaugural Fall for Music at the Edgewater! Ten lively ensembles of talented young people ages 7-18 from Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) will perform on The Grand Plaza from 1pm-4pm, accompanied by a variety of fall treats, kids’ activities, and the beautiful backdrop of Lake Mendota.

About MYC: Long recognized as an innovator in youth choral music education, MYC annually serves over 1,000 young people and 20,000 audience members in our community with a mission to foster creativity, reflection, and the exploration of diverse ideas through music. Offering a wide variety of music education programs, collaborations with fellow artists, and performances throughout Dane County, MYC works to nurture curious, open-minded, caring, and thinking individuals who value one another’s voices.

Event is free and open to the public with food and beverage available for purchase.