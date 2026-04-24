× Expand courtesy Madison Youth Choirs Madison Youth Choirs Cantabile and Ragazzi ensembles. Madison Youth Choirs Cantabile and Ragazzi ensembles.

media release: Madison Youth Choirs’ upcoming spring concert series, In Other Works, will feature over 400 MYC singers exploring deep questions about the origin of new creative works. With so many pieces of music already in existence, why are we still driven to write more? How can one work of art inspire another? How can we use musical language to translate our own thoughts and feelings into a new composition? Our spring concert series on Sunday, May 17 at Verona High School Performing Arts Center will feature many 20th and 21st century choral works that speak to these questions, including several that have been directly commissioned by MYC.

Selections you'll hear at the spring concerts include:

· "Lake Mendota" by Neara Russell

· "Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight" by Abbie Betinis

· "The Waking" by Kurt Elling, arrangement by Anthony Cao

· "Sing for Myself" by MYC Teaching Artist-in-Residence Asher Blank

· "Largo" from Dvořák's New World Symphony, choral arrangement by Margaret Dryburgh

· "Gloria," "Ave Maria," and "Tip Around My Bed" by former Madison Boychoir conductor Dan Krunnfusz

· "The Mad Gardener's Song" by MYC alumnus Simon Johnson

· "Boswell: A Dance Called America," by MYC conductor Randy Swiggum

and many more!

The Cantilena, Cantabile, and Ragazzi concert at 7:30pm will also feature the presentation of the Carrel Pray Music Educator of the Year Award to Maestro John DeMain.

Sunday May 17, 2026

1:30pm - Choraliers, Con Gioia, and Capriccio

4:00pm - Purcell, Britten, Holst and Ragazzi

7:30pm - Cantilena, Cantabile, and Ragazzi

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona WI 53593

Tickets: $10/adults, $5/students under 19, FREE for MYC Alumni and Music Educators. All MYC/MCC/MBC alumni and music educators are entitled to one free ticket for their personal use to any performance. Please click the “Reserve Your Ticket” link on the ticketing page.

Tickets are available for advance purchase on MYC’s website at https://www.madisonyouthchoirs.org/tickets

Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes prior to each concert via cash or check only. All seating is general admission.

Streaming access:For those not able to travel to Verona on concert day, MYC will offer a professionally recorded livestream of the concerts available to view for free on our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@