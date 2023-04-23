media release: For an eighth consecutive year, Monroe Arts Center is thrilled to again present Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) Cantabile and Ragazzi Choirs for another amazing spring concert. MYC continues to inspire young people to find and share their voices. MYC is dedicated to inspiring youth with a choral experience that fosters creativity, reflection, and the exploration of diverse ideas. Under the direction of Michael Ross, MYC welcomes singers of all ability levels, challenging them to learn more than just notes and rhythms. The singers explore the history, context, and heart of the music, using music as a lens to discover the world. MYC creates accessible, meaningful opportunities for youth to thrive in the arts and beyond.

The Choirs have an international reputation. Collaborations with professional arts organizations include Madison Symphony Orchestra, Madison Ballet, and Madison Opera.

General Admission: $10 | MAC Members and Students: FREE.