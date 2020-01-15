Madison's Gentrifying Neighborhoods: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

press release: Madison’s rising property values are a sign of the city’s collective prosperity, but the higher prices for homes and apartments make both unaffordable for many. What are the costs of gentrification and how should the city respond?

The Cap Times will bring together an excellent panel to discuss those questions on Wednesday, Jan. 15, led by city government reporter Abigail Becker. We are still working on the final panel lineup, but it will include Anne Neujahr Morrison, who is a principal at New Year Investments and a shareholder at Urban Land Interests; and Matt Wachter, the recently appointed director of the city’s Planning, Community and Economic Development Department.

The event is free and will run 7-8 p.m. Cap Times members will have preferred seating at the front of the room. For more information about membership, visit here: https://checkout.fundjournalism.org/memberform?org_id=capitaltimes