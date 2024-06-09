Madison's Iconic Food Cultures

media release: Join Historic Madison for a two-course pairing of fascinating speakers and tasty samples of foods that have shaped Madison’s food cultures and touched the culinary world far beyond Madison’s borders.

Speakers include:

· Terese Allen, keeper of Wisconsin’s culinary heritage and advocate for locally grown, seasonal cooking and eating, who’ll explore the history and influence of the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

· Marie-Arzel Young of Far Breton Bakery, who’ll reveal the secrets of Madison’s historic morning buns.

Our event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the Warner Park Community Center.

This event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase Terese Allen’s Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook, a collection of bold-flavored, internationally focused recipes cooked up from local ingredients. All proceeds will benefit the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

About our speakers

Terese Allen has been called Wisconsin’s premier food writer and “the keeper of the state’s culinary heritage.” Her columns have run in Edible Madison, Edible Door, Isthmus, Wisconsin Trails, and elsewhere. Her books include The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook, The Flavor of Wisconsin, The Flavor of Wisconsin for Kids, Fresh Market Wisconsin, Wisconsin Local Foods Journal, and The Ovens of Brittany Cookbook. A former chef, Allen is the co-founder and longtime leader of the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW), former food editor at the Organic Valley company, and past president of REAP Food Group. She divides her time between Madison and Washington Island in Wisconsin.

Marie-Arzel Young has been a professional pastry chef since 2000. Far Breton Bakery is her latest bakery endeavor. Ms. Young has previously worked at the Ovens of Brittany, L’Etoile, Harvest, and Samba Brazilian Grill. Her culinary mentors include Chef Paul Short, Chef Remy Funfrock, and Odessa Piper.

Marie’s maternal family hails from Brittany, France. She spent summers with family in both the Noirmoutier and Aix-en-Provence regions. Most of Far Breton Bakery’s products are strongly influenced by her experiences there.