Madison's Lillith Fair
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: A Madison Tribute to Lilith Fair Benefiting WI Women's Support Organizations
Doors: 3:00pm
Show: 4:00pm
$20 suggested donation (but seriously, pay what you can)
All Ages until 9pm - 21+ after 9pm
Who remembers Lilith Fair? It was the largest women-forward festival of all time, featuring some of history's most influential female musicians, while also raising millions of dollars for charities devoted to helping women. Well, we're reviving the spirit of that festival here at High Noon Saloon! Madison's Lilith Fair will feature a lineup of all Wisconsin based female-led bands performing tribute sets to the original Lilith Fair lineups with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services of Dane County, and Girl's Rock Camp Madison. Is there anything better than rocking out while giving back?
Emily Mills (Damsel Trash) as Sarah McLachlan
Cassie Meloy (The Fancy Pears) as Sheryl Crow
Charly Rowe as Tracy Chapman
Liz Fleig (Bosky Point) as Jewel
Shawndell Marks as Paula Cole
Amber Sebastian (Shuffleplay) as Fiona Apple
Katie Scullin as Joan Osborne
Anna Wang as The Cardigans
Savannah Smith as Emmylou Harris
Lyndsay Evans as Lisa Loeb
Dana & The Joanis as The Indigo Girls
Roz Greiert (Heavy Looks) as Meredith Brooks
Toya Robinson as India Arie and Jill Scott
Gentle Brontosaurus as Natalie Merchant
Kelsey Miles as Bonnie Raitt
Domi Lee as Erykah Badu
The Polyester Brides as Liz Phair
Dana Rowe (Cultivated Cool) as Luscious Jackson
Blythe Gamble (Blythe Gamble and The Rollin' Dice) as Sinead O'Connor
Hannah Switzer (Labrador) as Suzanne Vega
Pam Barrett (BingBong) as Lucinda Williams
Alison Margaret as Madeleine Peyroux
Chloe Louise as Sixpence None The Richer
Annelies Howell (The German Art Students / The Fauxtons) as Aimee Mann
....and more to be announced!