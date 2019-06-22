Madison's Lillith Fair

press release: A Madison Tribute to Lilith Fair Benefiting WI Women's Support Organizations

Doors: 3:00pm

Show: 4:00pm

$20 suggested donation (but seriously, pay what you can)

All Ages until 9pm - 21+ after 9pm

Who remembers Lilith Fair? It was the largest women-forward festival of all time, featuring some of history's most influential female musicians, while also raising millions of dollars for charities devoted to helping women. Well, we're reviving the spirit of that festival here at High Noon Saloon! Madison's Lilith Fair will feature a lineup of all Wisconsin based female-led bands performing tribute sets to the original Lilith Fair lineups with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services of Dane County, and Girl's Rock Camp Madison. Is there anything better than rocking out while giving back?

Emily Mills (Damsel Trash) as Sarah McLachlan

Cassie Meloy (The Fancy Pears) as Sheryl Crow

Charly Rowe as Tracy Chapman

Liz Fleig (Bosky Point) as Jewel

Shawndell Marks as Paula Cole

Amber Sebastian (Shuffleplay) as Fiona Apple

Katie Scullin as Joan Osborne

Anna Wang as The Cardigans

Savannah Smith as Emmylou Harris

Lyndsay Evans as Lisa Loeb

Dana & The Joanis as The Indigo Girls

Roz Greiert (Heavy Looks) as Meredith Brooks

Toya Robinson as India Arie and Jill Scott

Gentle Brontosaurus as Natalie Merchant

Kelsey Miles as Bonnie Raitt

Domi Lee as Erykah Badu

The Polyester Brides as Liz Phair

Dana Rowe (Cultivated Cool) as Luscious Jackson

Blythe Gamble (Blythe Gamble and The Rollin' Dice) as Sinead O'Connor

Hannah Switzer (Labrador) as Suzanne Vega

Pam Barrett (BingBong) as Lucinda Williams

Alison Margaret as Madeleine Peyroux

Chloe Louise as Sixpence None The Richer

Annelies Howell (The German Art Students / The Fauxtons) as Aimee Mann

....and more to be announced!