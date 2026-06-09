Madleen
Elizabeth Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Madison Moves is a free downtown movement series designed to bring people together through wellness, music, and movement. From yoga and sound bathing to salsa and social dance, each session invites the community to connect, recharge, and experience downtown in a new way. Join us every 1st and 3rd Tuesday at Peace Park throughout the season.
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Elizabeth Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Health & Fitness