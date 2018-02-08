Madness, Mayhem & Hoopla

Food Concepts Inc. 2551 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: A Grown-Up event to benefit Madison 4 Kids. 

February 8, 2017, 5:30 - 9pm, at Food Concepts, 2551 Parmenter Street, Middleton

All guests will enjoy savory & scrumptious delicacies, lip lickin' libations, fabulous silent and live auction opportunities, fun and games. Music & revelry provided by the one and only Rockin Dr. Chris Kammer. Plus - you'll reap the satisfaction of knowing you're helping our local children.

Info
Food Concepts Inc. 2551 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Fundraisers, Special Events
