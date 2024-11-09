Madnorski Vendor Fair
to
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Whether you're a seasoned skier, brand new to skiing or a winter sports enthusiast, this event promises a morning of excitement, knowledge, and community spirit. Here's what you can look forward to
Explore premium gear and equipment
Engage with Experts
Purchase club memberships and trail passes
Enter for exciting raffle prizes
Join the Madison Nordic Community
Admission: FREE!!
Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
Location: Warner Park community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr, Madison, WI 53704, USA
Time: 8:45 am until noon
For more information, go to: https://www.madnorski.org/