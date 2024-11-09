Madnorski Vendor Fair

media release: Whether you're a seasoned skier, brand new to skiing or a winter sports enthusiast, this event promises a morning of excitement, knowledge, and community spirit. Here's what you can look forward to

Explore premium gear and equipment

Engage with Experts

Purchase club memberships and trail passes

Enter for exciting raffle prizes

Join the Madison Nordic Community

Admission: FREE!!

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Location: Warner Park community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr, Madison, WI 53704, USA

Time: 8:45 am until noon

For more information, go to: https://www.madnorski.org/