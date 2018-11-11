press release: The newest art group in Madison, the Madtown Artisans, is kicking off the artists and makers Fall season with their 2nd art event, featuring 15+ artists and makers who will be showcasing and selling their work. Come out and and show support while sippin’ on a cocktail at our new and larger location, High Noon Saloon! This event is free and all ages are welcome. Please take a look below at who you can expect to see at the show.

Broken Heart Love Songs, crafted., Crystal Core, Eclectic Collection, Halfpint Naturals, LiquitexLover, little bit lacey, Mojowear, No Coast Paper Co, Pretty Wise Gifts, reVINYLized, S. Schwert Design and Craft, Smere Tactics, The Bohemian Bauble, Tossed and Found