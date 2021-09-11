press release: The Madtown Artisans are finally back for their third Fall event! The event will feature 20 local artists and makers who will be displaying and selling their work. Join us and support local Wisconsin artists and makers while enjoying some food and drinks at The Harmony Bar!

Artists & Makers

Badger Candle Co.

Cedar and Bone

Dandelion Designs Handmade

deerloom

Fauna Fibers

For Found Sake

Jonie & Libs

Madre Yerba

Mindfully Inspired

MosesSista

Native Essence Art

Numina Lab

Pushkin Bop

Scansin Brand

Shade Tree Naturals

The Bohemian Bauble

TacoCat Creations

Tossed and Found

Washboard Press

Xizhou Xie

A portion of the food and drink sales from the event will go to Tuesday's Children.

https://www.tuesdayschildren. org/about/

