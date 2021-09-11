Madtown Artisans
to
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: The Madtown Artisans are finally back for their third Fall event! The event will feature 20 local artists and makers who will be displaying and selling their work. Join us and support local Wisconsin artists and makers while enjoying some food and drinks at The Harmony Bar!
Artists & Makers
Badger Candle Co.
Cedar and Bone
Dandelion Designs Handmade
deerloom
Fauna Fibers
For Found Sake
Jonie & Libs
Madre Yerba
Mindfully Inspired
MosesSista
Native Essence Art
Numina Lab
Pushkin Bop
Scansin Brand
Shade Tree Naturals
The Bohemian Bauble
TacoCat Creations
Tossed and Found
Washboard Press
Xizhou Xie
A portion of the food and drink sales from the event will go to Tuesday's Children.
https://www.tuesdayschildren.
Sponsored by Madtown Artisans