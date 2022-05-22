press release: The Madtown Artisans are back for their third Spring event! The event will feature 40 local artists and makers who will be displaying and selling their work. Join us and support local Wisconsin artists at the beautiful Ironworks building!

VENDORS:

Alexandra Art+Design, Amy Regutti Art, Blu Mountain Co., Broken Wing Candles, Bunny Attack Illustration, Checkmate Leather, Diane Yao Art, Donald Topp, EmTheJackalope, Fifth Scoop Non-dairy Frozen Desserts, For Found Sake, Frau Meow, FromTheWoodPileArt, Hanna Home, Hill Valley Workshop, HolyGuacamollyCo, ope Art, Jonie and Libs Reusables, Josie Lathrop Ceramics, K Slamka Ceramics (kARAVAN LLC), Knots & Paper Petals, Luminous Rose Beauty, Meagan Weber, Meraki Handmade Decor, Mississippi Mayhem, MosesSista LLC, Nastia Craig Art, PB and Junk Ceramics, Sherman Pitts Fine Art, Slowerdrawings, Stacy Creates, TacoCat Creations, The Artistry Studio, The Bohemian Bauble, The Cashmere Pirate, Tossed and Found, Urban Solutions LLC, Working B

https://www.facebook. com/events/683475059347495/