media release: 2024 Wisconsin State Championship Weekend at MadTown BMX

Friday, August 23: Race for Life Double: Registration 6-7pm, Racing ASAP. $20 class/cruiser; $10 open/balance bikes

Saturday, August 24: State Final Pre-Race Earned Double: Registration 10am-Noon, Racing ASAP. $25 class/cruiser; $10 open/balance bikes

Sunday, August 25: Wisconsin State Championship: Registration 10am-Noon, Racing ASAP. $35 class/cruiser; $15 opens; $10 balance bikes

-----------------------------

No pre-registration available. You will be able to register for multiple races if you plan to come for more than one day. Save time and register for all of them during your first visit to the track that weekend.

-----------------------------

Attention novice/intermediate riders! Alex “Flex” Ferguson will be hosting a clinic on Saturday, August 24, from 8-10am.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/share/URQno17A7MZksPeS/

----------------------------

CAMPING Available!

Looking for a place to camp? We have spots available Friday-Sunday if you want to rough it at MadTown BMX.

> Payment is required to reserve a spot. See payment information below.

> Roping off areas/saving spots will not be allowed. If you want to park with someone else, please arrive together.

> There are no shower houses, septic/water hook-ups, electric hook-ups or water sources to fill water tanks.

> No alcoholic beverages.

> Quiet time is 10pm - 7am.

How to reserve your spot:

Fill out the Google form below AND submit $50 payment.

NOTE: Your place will not be finalized until we receive payment. If you have any questions, please email madtownbmx6996@gmail.com:

https://forms.gle/zhg16tYdwwXUuUMt6

Spectators welcome, always free of charge. Find more info at https://www.facebook.com/MadTownBMX/