press release: Spend a Sunday evening at the North Shore of Devil’s Lake State Park for Music in the Park featuring the Madtown Mannish Boys. Fun is the bottom line with this Madison-based blues band steeped in Chicago-style Blues, including artists like Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Otis Spann, Paul Butterfield, and Little Walter.

They perform with raw exuberance and driving rhythms that make you want to boogie. Some of their tunes are harmonica-driven, played with gritty fervor and intense energy.

The concert will happen on the North Shore, just by the Chateau. This concert is sponsored by the Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park.