River Arts Center, Prairie du Sac 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

$25.

The Madtown Mannish Boys are a Madison-based Blues band who are steeped in Chicago-style Blues, including artists like Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Otis Spann, Paul Butterfield, and Little Walter. They perform with raw exuberance and driving rhythms that make you want to boogie. Some of their tunes are harmonica-driven, played with gritty fervor and intense energy. Others are soulful ballads, heavily influenced by the likes of Otis Redding and Sam Cooke. This mix of styles and genres makes for an entertaining and dynamic show that you won’t want to miss.

Paul Schwoerer wields his harmonica with a chip on his shoulder and his vocals are gripping and yet smooth. Jesse “Honey Boy” Steinberg injects melodic flurries of guitar riffs into the lively grooves laid down by Joe Iaquinto (bass) and John Sickerdick (drums). Todd Phipps is one of the most sought-after Blues keyboardists in the Midwest. He is a sponsored artist by Hammond Organ and plays with various other bands in the Midwest.

