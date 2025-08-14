Madtown Mannish Boys
Fireman's Park, DeForest Corner of DeForest Street and S. Durkee Street, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
Robert Streiffer
Madtown Mannish Boys members Paul Schwoerer and Jesse “Honey Boy” Steinberg.
media release: DeForest Parks and Recreation encourages the community to come out and enjoy a night of live family friendly entertainment at Fireman's Park. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and relax as we kick off the weekend!
