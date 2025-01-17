× Expand Madtown Mannish Boys

media release: Get ready for a night of live music and dancing with "Blues in the Barn" at Four Winds Farm! Our cozy barn loft will be set with a dance floor and plenty of seating for a fantastic night of live music. Enjoy the soulful sounds of Madtown Mannish Boys as they bring the energy, setting the perfect tone for an evening of dancing and fun. Whether you're here to hit the dance floor or relax and enjoy the music, it will be a great night at the farm!

About the band: The Madtown Mannish Boys are a Madison-based Blues band who are steeped in Chicago-style Blues, including artists like Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Otis Spann, Paul Butterfield, and Little Walter. They perform with raw exuberance and driving rhythms that make you want to boogie. Some of their tunes are harmonica-driven, played with gritty fervor and intense energy. Others are soulful ballads, heavily influenced by the likes of Otis Redding and Sam Cooke. This mix of styles and genres makes for an entertaining and dynamic show that you won’t want to miss.

Paul Schwoerer wields his harmonica with a chip on his shoulder and his vocals are gripping and yet smooth. Jesse “Honey Boy” Steinberg injects melodic flurries of guitar riffs into the lively grooves laid down by Joe Shelley (bass) and John Sickerdick (drums). Todd Phipps is one of the most sought-after Blues keyboardists in the Midwest. He is a sponsored artist by Hammond Organ and plays with various other bands in the Midwest.