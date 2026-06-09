× Expand provided by River Arts Center Madtown Mannish Boys on stage. Madtown Mannish Boys

media release: As temperatures climb and festival season gets underway in New Glarus, it’s time to mark your calendar for the return of New Glarus Music’s Tuesday Night Music Series.

For those new to the area, or who missed the fun last summer, this free music series is presented by New Glarus Music, in conjunction with the New Glarus Lions Club, and is held in Village Park on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 -8:00 pm. Bands set up under the gazebo, rain or shine, for six night of music and camaraderie. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the fun!

July 28 - Madtown Mannish Boys sponsored by BNG Investments

This band brings a fresh, authentic energy to Blues and Soul, delivering music that’s both raw and infectious. Known for their electrifying live performances and gritty sound, the band combines Chicago Blues influences with a modern twist, creating music that’s simultaneously nostalgic and novel. Their exuberance and driving rhythms make you want to boogie!