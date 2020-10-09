press release: Yay…the month of October will be a busy one at the historic Thrasher Opera House in downtown Green Lake! Four very different bands will be here each weekend to fill the hall with music once again. “We’ve worked very hard, along with the Thrasher board of directors, to find a way to carry out our mission in a safe way. We are doing everything we can to keep these doors open and the music playing. So far the small shows have been selling well and we are so grateful for the support of our musical community near and far!” said Rachael Avery, Executive Director at Thrasher. Thanks to the Horicon Bank who generously sponsored the entire October Series, each band will perform to an intimate crowd of up to 30 people as part of Thrasher’s 506 Session Series. Setup for these shows include cocktail style seating with plenty of distance! Virtual Tickets are also available this concert. See info below. New Wellness Initiatives have been established to ensure everyone’s safety, and can be found on the Thrasher website. Come experience the historic Thrasher in a whole new way...

To start the month, we will feature The Madtown Mannish Boys, a Madison-based Blues band who are steeped in Chicago-style Blues, including artists like Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Paul Butterfield, and Little Walter. They will hit the Thrasher stage for the first time on Friday, October 9, performing with raw exuberance and driving rhythms that make you want to boogie. Some of their tunes are harmonica-driven, played with gritty fervor and intense energy. Others are soulful ballads, heavily influenced by the likes of Otis Redding and Sam Cooke. This mix of styles and genres makes for an entertaining and dynamic show that you won’t want to miss. Additional sponsorship provided by Diedrich Agency, Inc.

NEW VIRTUAL TICKETS. In addition to the standard in-person performance, Thrasher is also offering a new 'virtual' ticket option to allow you to enjoy the concert from the comfort of your own home! Simply purchase a ticket for the concert online, and then on the day of the show, you'll receive an email containing a private YouTube link about 1 hour before the live show begins. These shows will not be able to be viewed publicly on YouTube, only virtual ticket holders will be able to see the live show.

All in-person concerts are $35 each and all virtual concerts are $15 each. Door and bar are open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. For ticket purchase and more info, check out the web or call the office at 920-294-4279.