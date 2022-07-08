RSVP for Madtown Pickleball Open

media release: July 14 - 17 | Wyndham Hills Park, Sun Prairie | All Ages & Abilities

Ready to make your match? The MPO is perfect for newbies and for those who have been playing for decades. All ages. All abilities. All fun.

This is a doubles tournament and each session will be played in a double-elimination, tournament-style format. Recreation-based, non-sanctioned.

Proceeds benefit the Madison Area Sports Commission Youth Grant Program to help get kids involved in sports.

Some things in life are just better with friends. The Madtown Pickleball Open is one of those things. Whether you bring an old friend or make a new one, we’ll see you on the courts.

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE (subject to change)

Thursday: All Mixed 60+ Divisions & Beginner 50+ Round Robin Level

(All Thursday scheduled brackets should be prepared for Friday play if other brackets are combined.)

Friday: Mixed Doubles (18-49 and 50-59) Beginner 18-49 Round Robin & Open/Pro Mixed Doubles

Saturday: Women’s Doubles (18-49, 50-59 and 60+) & Open/Pro Men’s Doubles

Sunday: Mens Doubles (18-49, 50-59 and 60+) & Open/Pro Women’s Doubles

Age Divisions: (*Age determined as of December 31, 2022)

Under age 50 (to age 49) Age 50-59 Age 60+ (Intermediate and Advanced Only). Teams must play in division of youngest team member. Older teams may play in younger division if desired.

Divisions for Male, Female and Mixed Doubles.

Skill Levels: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and Open/Pro