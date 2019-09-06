Madtown Poetry Open Mic
Mother Fool's Coffeehouse 1101 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Sign Up starts at 7:30 and the event starts at 8.
With host Kelli Miner.
The Madtown Poetry Open Mic welcomes all forms of poetry. Each month a featured reader is showcased for 15-20 minutes, followed by the open mic. Readers in the open mic are invited to read their original work for up to five minutes.
Info
