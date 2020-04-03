MadTown Talls

press release: Friday, April 3 - Friday Fish Fry , followed by Tropical Drums at Olbrich Gardens

4:00 pm Tully's II Food & Spirits , 6401 Monona Drive, Monona. RSVP Wanda or Pat so we know how many for the table.

5:00 - 7:00 pm - Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. Panchromatic Steel Band - A steel drum band, from Madison, that plays authentic island calypso. Admission: $5 cash, at door