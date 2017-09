Friday, Oct 6-6:00-9:00PM, Capital Brewery, 7734 Terrace Ave, Middleton, Free admission. Music by the Dirty Groove Band. Arrive early to get a table. Bring food or order Pizza. www.capital-brewery-brewery. com for more info.

Call Wanda at (608)219-8480, or Pat at (608)-206-6825 to find us there.