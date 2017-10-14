MadTown Talls

Saturday, Oct 14, Fall Colors Road Trip, 12:30PM Oakwood Village West, 6205 Mineral Point, Madison. Travel Highway 14 to Spring Green, where we’ll watch the Bluegrass Jam at The Spring Green General Store & Café, at 137 Albany St, in Spring Green, and get Lunch. Call Pat at (608)-206-6825 or Wanda at (608)219-8480 to RSVP, or for more info.