Saturday, Sept 23, Oktoberfest at Heidelberg Park, 700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, 2:00 PM-Midnight. Oldest, most authentic Oktoberfest in Wisconsin. Enjoy German food, drink, music and dancing. We have reserved two tables, Section 2 (right side looking at Stage), Row O, Tables 5 & 6. http://www.oktoberfest- milwaukee.com/ for more details. Tickets $10 at the gate. For more info, call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)219-8480.