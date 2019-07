press release: Saturday, July 20, 11AM-Ribfest & Music on the Lake. Lake Monona at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, Monona. Rib dinner Tickets $15.00 online at musiconthelakemonona.com/rib- fest-2019. Includes admission and several Bands. Order ahead as Rib dinners are limited to first 200 people. $7 admission for just Bands. Will have a food tent as well at additional cost. For more info, call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)219-8480.