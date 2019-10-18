Madtown Yarn Shop Hop
press release: Fiber and yarn lovers, this is your weekend! Enjoy open houses, door prizes, special sales, classes and treats at 13 local shops/farms/fiber mills! October 18-20, 2019
2019 Participating Shops, Farms and Mills:
Blackberry Ridge Woolen Mill, 3776 Forshaug Road, Mount Horeb
The Cat and Crow, 205 East Main Street, Mount Horeb
DMarie Knit and Fiber, 422 Water Street, Prairie Du Sac
GalPaca Farm, N9679 Drammen Valley Rd., Mount Horeb
Kaleidoscope Fibers, 131 West Main Street, Cambridge
Knitcircus Yarns, 634 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison
Nina's Department and Variety Store, 143 East Jefferson Street, Spring Green
The Sow's Ear Yarn and Coffee Shop, 125 S. Main St, Verona
Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts, 168 West Main Street, Stoughton
Stone Crest Llamas, N3155 County Road A, Fort Atkinson
Sun Valley Fibers, 300 County Rd H, Mount Horeb
Susan's Fiber Shop, N250 County Road A -Columbus
The Wisconsin Craft Market, Westgate Mall, Madison
Plan your trip and talk to other participants in the Madtown Yarn Shop Hop Ravelry Group!
Hours vary by shop, so please check before you hop!