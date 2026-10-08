Madtown Yarn Shop Hop
-
Photo by Margarida Afonso on Unsplash
Spools of yarn.
media release: The Madtown Yarn Shop Hop began in 2017 as a way to celebrate the vibrant fiber arts community in Madison, Wisconsin, and to uplift the small, locally owned yarn shops that keep it thriving. What started as a fun, grassroots event has grown into a beloved annual tradition, now including regional farms and mills to give participants a fuller, more immersive fiber experience. Whether you're a seasoned knitter, a curious beginner, or simply a lover of all things handmade, the Shop Hop is a chance to explore, connect, and support the creative heart of our community.
2025 Participating Shops, Farms and Mills:
A Skein Away, 5003 Hononegah Rd Ste 2, Roscoe, Illinois
Blackberry Ridge Woolen Mill, 3776 Forshaug Road, Mount Horeb,
Flaxen Fleece, 800 Water St., Sauk City
Isthmus Yarns, 202 N. First St, Suite 210, Madison
Lodi Alpacas Uptown, 133 S. Main St., Lodi
NorwayGal Yarns, 126 W Fulton St, Edgerton
Rainbow Fleece Farm, W7181 Hustad Valley Road, New Glarus
The Sow's Ear Yarn and Coffee Shop, 125 S. Main St, Verona (also hosting Evergreen Fiber Works and Four Crows Fibers)
Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts, 168 West Main Street, Stoughton
Susan's Fiber Shop, N250 County Rd A, Columbus
Sugar River Yarns, 109 East Main Street, Mount Horeb
Sun Valley Fibers, 300 County Rd H, Mount Horeb
Susan's Fiber Shop, N250 County Road A -Columbus
The Yarn Station, 210 Commerce St, Mineral Point
Hours vary by shop, so please check before you hop!