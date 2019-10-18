press release: Fiber and yarn lovers, this is your weekend! Enjoy open houses, door prizes, special sales, classes and treats at 13 local shops/farms/fiber mills! October 18-20, 2019

2019 Participating Shops, Farms and Mills:

Blackberry Ridge Woolen Mill, 3776 Forshaug Road, Mount Horeb

The Cat and Crow, 205 East Main Street, Mount Horeb

DMarie Knit and Fiber, 422 Water Street, Prairie Du Sac

GalPaca Farm, N9679 Drammen Valley Rd., Mount Horeb

Kaleidoscope Fibers, 131 West Main Street, Cambridge

Knitcircus Yarns, 634 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison

Nina's Department and Variety Store, 143 East Jefferson Street, Spring Green

The Sow's Ear Yarn and Coffee Shop, 125 S. Main St, Verona

Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts, 168 West Main Street, Stoughton

Stone Crest Llamas, N3155 County Road A, Fort Atkinson

Sun Valley Fibers, 300 County Rd H, Mount Horeb

Susan's Fiber Shop, N250 County Road A -Columbus

The Wisconsin Craft Market, Westgate Mall, Madison

Plan your trip and talk to other participants in the Madtown Yarn Shop Hop Ravelry Group!

Hours vary by shop, so please check before you hop!