× Expand Photo by Margarida Afonso on Unsplash Spools of yarn.

media release: The Madtown Yarn Shop Hop began in 2017 as a way to celebrate the vibrant fiber arts community in Madison, Wisconsin, and to uplift the small, locally owned yarn shops that keep it thriving. What started as a fun, grassroots event has grown into a beloved annual tradition, now including regional farms and mills to give participants a fuller, more immersive fiber experience. Whether you're a seasoned knitter, a curious beginner, or simply a lover of all things handmade, the Shop Hop is a chance to explore, connect, and support the creative heart of our community.

2025 Participating Shops, Farms and Mills:

A Skein Away, 5003 Hononegah Rd Ste 2, Roscoe, Illinois

Blackberry Ridge Woolen Mill, 3776 Forshaug Road, Mount Horeb,

Flaxen Fleece, 800 Water St., Sauk City

Isthmus Yarns, 202 N. First St, Suite 210, Madison

Lodi Alpacas Uptown, 133 S. Main St., Lodi

NorwayGal Yarns, 126 W Fulton St, Edgerton

Rainbow Fleece Farm, W7181 Hustad Valley Road, New Glarus

The Sow's Ear Yarn and Coffee Shop, 125 S. Main St, Verona (also hosting Evergreen Fiber Works and Four Crows Fibers)

Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts, 168 West Main Street, Stoughton

Susan's Fiber Shop, N250 County Rd A, Columbus

Sugar River Yarns, 109 East Main Street, Mount Horeb

Sun Valley Fibers, 300 County Rd H, Mount Horeb

Susan's Fiber Shop, N250 County Road A -Columbus

The Yarn Station, 210 Commerce St, Mineral Point

Hours vary by shop, so please check before you hop!