MadWest Farmers' Market

Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: MadWest Winter Market is your one-stop holiday shop, Saturdays thru Feb 23

Mark your calendar to shop for fresh meats and produce plus local jams, yarns, baked goods and coffee at the LCEC all winter long. Saturdays, 8am to noon. QUEST/EBT is available. Made possible with generous support from the Willy Street Co-op. For all the latest news (including what's for breakfast), log into Facebook and head to the MadWest market page.

Info
Farmers' Markets
608-833-4979
