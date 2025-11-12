media release: Mae Martin brings their new stand-up tour, The Possum, to Madison!

Don’t miss the creator/star of their Netflix stand-up special Sap, Netflix comedy series Feel Good and recent Netflix mega hit mini series Wayward. Mae is also a champion of UK hit Taskmaster, and one third of the hugely popular Handsome podcast (with Fortune Feimster and Tig Notaro).

VIP tickets get Meet & Greet with Mae, exclusive tour merchandise and best seats in the house.