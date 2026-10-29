Maedon, Drty Drty, Serious Business

media release: Submersive & DDE Presents: Submerged Halloween w/ Maedon, Drty Drty, and Serious Business

October 30, 2026 @ 9pm CST

21+ Only | ID Required | $25 Presale or $30 Door

Berlin-based techno artist MAEDON is a naturally gifted live performer with classical training and a punk attitude. She runs the label Rant & Rave, produces her own vibrant style of techno and she’s a dedicated dance floor disciple, too. In her current evolutionary process, depth, emotion and ecstatic rhythm are the fuel behind her work. MAEDON’s creative output is driven by a sincere intention: to help people step away from the noise of everyday life and reconnect with something more instinctive, primal, joyful and deeply human.