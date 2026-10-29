Maedon, Drty Drty, Serious Business

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Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Submersive & DDE Presents: Submerged Halloween w/ Maedon, Drty Drty, and Serious Business

October 30, 2026 @ 9pm CST

21+ Only | ID Required | $25 Presale or $30 Door

Berlin-based techno artist MAEDON is a naturally gifted live performer with classical training and a punk attitude. She runs the label Rant & Rave, produces her own vibrant style of techno and she’s a dedicated dance floor disciple, too. In her current evolutionary process, depth, emotion and ecstatic rhythm are the fuel behind her work. MAEDON’s creative output is driven by a sincere intention: to help people step away from the noise of everyday life and reconnect with something more instinctive, primal, joyful and deeply human.

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-640-4441
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