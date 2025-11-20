media release: Join us in person or virtually for a special in studio performance by Madison's own Maestranza!

Maestranza plays a mix of originals and covers featuring a variety of influences with a sound rooted in modern jazz and fusion. Improvisation and group interplay are at the heart of what they do and the band features some of the finest musicians in the Madison area.

7pm show

$10 cover

Audio for the Arts, 7 S Blair St

https://www.facebook.com/events/842061888268813